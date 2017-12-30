Columbus firefighters on scene of second-alarm fire at downtown building under construction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire crews are working to put out a second-alarm fire reported at a building at South Grant Avenue and East Main Street.

The building is under construction. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the fire has been knocked down, but the cold and the fact that there are no pipes working in the building made it more challenging for the firefighters.

There are no injuries reported. Columbus Fire will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

