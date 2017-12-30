Many fear food desert as Kroger announces closure of Northern Lights store

By and Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People in a north Columbus neighborhood fear they will soon be living in a food desert after Kroger announced the grocery chain would close its Linden location at the end of January.

According to a statement from Kroger, the Northern Lights Kroger on the 3300 block of Celeveland Avenue will close on Jan. 31, 2018. The news comes as a shock to some and a disappointment to others in the area.

“I knew nothing about it closing,” said David Eileman. “I mean it’s close to me. I drive less than a mile to get here and it’s quick. If I need something, it’s right here.”

The neighborhood will still have one grocery store — a Save-A-Lot across the street from the Northern Lights Kroger — but many in the neighborhood fear it won’t be enough for an area already facing economic struggles.

“I think it’s going to be very detrimental to the community if they shut this down,” said Fredrick Gray.

Kroger’s vice president of operations, Mike Murphy, sent a statement about the store’s upcoming closure:

“Kroger continually evaluates each store’s performance to ensure that it is best meeting the needs of the communities, associates and shareholders we serve. Unfortunately, we are unable to continue a profitable operation at the 3353 Cleveland Avenue location.”

The Cleveland Avenue location has logged a negative profit over the past five years. Kroger told NBC4 that the company is not in a position to continue operating a store that is not profitable. The company would not speculate on what contributed to the decline in sales.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s