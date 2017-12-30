MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce this week’s top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four criminals are wanted on charges including aggravated burglary, drug possession, failure to register as a sex offender and more. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any individual on the list is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-456-5540.

All tips are anonymous a reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Jacoa Williams

Jacoa Williams, 20, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery and abduction charges. Williams is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Marlon Kent

Marlon Kent, 40, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession. Kent is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 350 pounds.

Scott Noble

Scott Noble, 40, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. Noble is a thie male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Naijae Manning

Naijae Manning, 23, is wanted by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office for cocaine possession. Manning is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

 

