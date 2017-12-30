Officials: Most Christmas tree fires happen in January, not December

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) — Even though Christmas has passed, many people may still have their decorated trees standing tall.

The Lakeland Fire Department is warning folks about the dangers of dried up Christmas trees.

Officials said more Christmas tree fires happen in January, not December. If Christmas trees aren’t watered regularly they can dry out by January, creating a serious fire hazard.

Fire departments nationwide often tell residents to get rid of their trees promptly to keep your loved ones safe.

Firefighter Baldwin has some more safety tips to avoid a holiday catastrophe. Watch the video above.