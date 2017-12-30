Ohio State Buckeyes defeat USC Trojans in Cotton Bown, 24-7

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves to hand off against the USC Trojans in the first half of the 82nd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between USC and Ohio State at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Clay Helton and Austin Applebee #89 of the USC Trojans look toward the field in the first half of the 82nd Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between USC and Ohio State at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans looks for an open receiver against Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Iman Marshall #8 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Josh Fatu #98 of the USC Trojans and Cameron Smith #35 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Josh Fatu #98 of the USC Trojans and Cameron Smith #35 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Isaiah Langley #24 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Isaiah Langley #24 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Isaiah Langley #24 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Isaiah Langley #24 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans looks for an open receiver against Tyquan Lewis #59 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

<>during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws the ball against the USC Trojans in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Tyler Vaughns #21 of the USC Trojans pulls in a pass against Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: (L-R) Damon Webb #7 and Jerome Baker #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a fumble recovery against the USC Trojans in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans runs the ball against Jordan Fuller #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Michael Pittman Jr. #6 of the USC Trojans runs the ball against Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyesduring the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Michael Pittman Jr. #6 of the USC Trojans runs the ball against Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyesduring the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Billy Price #54 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball past Uchenna Nwosu #42 of the USC Trojans in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Damon Webb #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown pass interception against the USC Trojans in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Damon Webb #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown pass interception against the USC Trojans in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Damon Webb #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown pass interception with Damon Arnette #3 against the USC Trojans in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)