Ohio State Buckeyes defeat USC Trojans in Cotton Bown, 24-7

ARLINGTON, TX (AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have defeated the USC Trojans 24-7 in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.
Ohio State All-America cornerback and NFL prospect Denzel Ward did not play in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night, and will not return for his senior season.
In a note posted on his Twitter account just before kickoff, Ward said it was a very difficult decision and that he did what was best for he and his family.
Ward was on the Ohio State sideline wearing his No. 12 jersey over a long-sleeve shirt and in street pants. The No. 5 Buckeyes played No. 8 Southern California.
Ohio State said in a statement released at the start of the game that coaches were aware that Ward might not play, and that his decision wouldn’t be made until game day. The junior had practiced with the team this week in Texas.