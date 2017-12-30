One man dead after early morning fire near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — One man is dead after an early morning house fire in Silverton, WLWT reports.

Crews were called to the scene on the report of a fire around 4:30am. Neighbors told dispatchers they were afraid the homeowner was trapped inside.

The local fire department said flames were already coming through the roof when they arrived and hoarding issues made it difficult to battle the fire and get inside to find a resident.

When firefighters made it inside the found one man dead inside the basement.

The cause remains under investigation at this time.