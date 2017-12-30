One person in critical condition after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden area.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East 11th Avenue around 6:49pm Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.