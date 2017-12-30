Police looking for man and woman accused of robbing two men at gunpoint outside Merion Village bar

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of robbing two men at gunpoint outside a bar in Merion Village.

According to police, the victims and the suspects were at Double D’s Pub on the 1500 block of South High Street around 2:49am on Dec. 23. When the bar closed, the man and the woman followed the two male victims outside and demanded they handover their wallets. The male suspect allegedly fired a gun at the victims.

Police say the suspects may have fled the scene in a white SUV. The first suspect is described as a white female in her early 30s with an unknown name tattooed on her neck and large flowers tattooed on her chest. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. The second suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is urged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

