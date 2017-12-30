Saturday’s Powerball jackpot worth $384 million

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Feeling lucky? Today could be your day!
There was no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot last night which means it’s now up to $340 million and the Powerball jackpot is now $384 million.
Experts say it’s extremely unusual to have both jackpots this high.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 259 million and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
To put that in perspective, here are 8 things that are more likely to occur than winning the lottery :
- Dying from an asteroid strike: 1 in 74,817,414
- Getting killed by a terrorist act in the United States: 1 in 10,000,000
- Getting murdered during a trip to the Grand Canyon: 1 in 8,156,000
- Dying from chronic constipation: 1 in 2,215,900
- Becoming a movie star: 1 in 1,505,000
- Getting struck by lightning: 1 in 1,101,000
- Dying from a hornet, wasp or bee sting: 1 in 79,842
- Bowling a 300 game: 1 in 11,500
The next Powerball drawing is today, Dec. 30.