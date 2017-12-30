Two men arraigned on murder charges in death of lesbian couple, two children

Justin Mann and James White pleaded not guilty to murder charges Saturday in Troy. (Troy Police Department via AP)

TROY, NY (AP) — Two men have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of two women and two children in their upstate New York apartment.

Justin Mann and James White pleaded not guilty to murder charges Saturday in Troy. Both are from Schenectady.

The Times-Union says Mann appeared to break down as he was led out of court. Both men are being held in county jail.

A property manager found 36-year-old Shanta Myers; her children, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers and 5-year-old Shanise Myers; and 22-year-old Brandi Mells in a basement apartment along the Hudson River, just north of Albany on Tuesday. Police say the two women were in a relationship.

Police Chief John Tedesco says he has “never seen savagery like this” in 42 years in law enforcement.

