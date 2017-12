UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The Upper Arlington Police Department is trying to identify a man who took merchandise from a local TJ Maxx store.

It happened December 22.

A man entered the TJ Maxx store on West Henderson Road and loaded a shopping cart with an unknown amount of merchandise.

He left without paying.

The police department is now asking for help identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call UAPD at (614) 583-5174.