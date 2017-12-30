Video shows speeding driver miss Wisconsin deputy by inches

Published:

ADAMS COUNTY, WI (WCMH) — Most states, including Ohio, have so called “Move Over Laws” on the books, and a video out of Wisconsin shows exactly why its needed.

Video shows an Adams County, Wisconsin deputy talking with a driver he’d pulled over. Then a white pickup truck, clearly speeding, nearly hits the deputy, missing his body by just inches.

“Jesus, my God,” the deputy exclaims before telling the driver he’d pulled over, “I gotta go after him.”

The speeding driver was pulled over minutes later and cited for several violations. The deputy was not injured.

State law in Ohio requires all motorists to move over or slow down when approaching any emergency vehicles with their lights activated. The penalties for breaking the move over law depend on your driving record and may include fines or even jail time.

A first time offense with a clean driving record is a minor misdemeanor with a $300 fine. If you have multiple traffic offenses on your record, it could get you up to 60 days in jail and a $1000 fine.

