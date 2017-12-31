Costa Rican authorities say dead in plane crash include 10 U.S. citizens, 2 local residents

This photo released by Costa Rica's Civil Aviation press office shows the site of a plane crash in Punta Islita, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. A government statement says there were 10 foreigners and two Costa Rican crew members aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air, which had taken off nearby. (Costa Rica's Civil Aviation press office via AP)

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A plane carrying 10 United States citizens and two local crewmembers crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard Sunday, Costa Rica’s government said.

The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

A statement from the ministry said 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It said the plane had taken off nearby.

