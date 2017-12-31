One person dead after ‘shooting situation’ in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH (WDTN) – According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a ‘shooting situation’ in Mechanicsburg.

Authorities were called to the 9000 block of Loveless Road just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday on reports of two people shot.

Deputies say the victims were shot in the chest.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital.

Crews are still on the scene investigating.

