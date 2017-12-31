Franklin County sheriff, engineer warn of dangerous driving conditions on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff and Franklin County Engineer issued a warning on New Year’s Eve, urging drivers to be careful while on the roads Sunday night.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin and Engineer Cornell Robertson say bridges have been freezing at a quick rate, making for slippery conditions.

The full statement is below:

Safety is our number one concern, no more so than on this New Years’ Eve. The extremely cold temperatures, combined with the recent snow fall, have created some above normal travel hazards throughout Franklin County. Sheriff Baldwin, and Engineer Robertson, urge everyone to pay extra careful attention when driving the streets, roads, and highways across the county.

Bridges throughout the county have been freezing at an extremely quick rate, making for extra slippery conditions. Pay special attention when crossing bridges as they can be quite slick. Also, be mindful of blowing snow as it can accumulate quite rapidly and result in drivers getting stuck in precarious positions without warning.

Although this is not a weather emergency statement, we are issuing this notice to put Franklin County motorists on special alert to pay extra attention while driving – later this evening, throughout the night, and into New Year’s Day.

