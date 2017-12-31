Looking back: Celebrities we lost in 2017

By Published:

The world lost well-loved actors, musicians, and other famous names in 2017. Here is a look at those who died. Click the names to read more about the celebrities.

GALLERY: Celebrities we lost in 2017

John Hurt, decorated actor

Mary Tyler Moore, actress

Richard Hatch, star of the original “Battlestar Galactica” series

Bill Paxton, known for roles in “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” and “Twister”

Chuck Berry, rock n’ roll founder and influential musician

Don Rickles, legendary insult comic

Charlie Murphy, comedian

Chris Cornell, lead singer of Audioslave and Soundgarden

Roger Moore, longest-serving movie star to play James Bond

Gregg Allman, organist and singer for the Allman Brothers Band

Adam West, TV’s Batman in the 1960s

Chester Bennington, frontman of Linkin Park

John Heard, known for playing the father in the “Home Alone” movie series

Robert Hardy, veteran actor of stage and screen

Glen Campbell, country music singer

Jerry Lewis, comedy legend

Walter Becker, cofounder and guitarist of Steely Dan

Troy Gentry, half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry

Edith Windsor, LGBT activist

Frank Vincent, veteran character actor known for work on ‘The Sopranos’

Harry Dean Stanton, character actor

Hugh Hefner, Playboy magazine founder

Monty Hall, host and co-creator of “Let’s Make a Deal”

Tom Petty, rock superstar

Gord Downie, frontman of Canadian band The Tragically Hip

Ralphie May, comedian

Fats Domino, rock n’ roll pioneer

Roy Halladay, former MLB pitcher and Cy Young winner

David Cassidy, “Partridge Family” star

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s