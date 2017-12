COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week of Max’s Mission takes us to RESCUEDOhio to meet Holly and Mandee! They are an adorable bonded pair which means they should be adopted together.

Mandee and Holly are practically perfect in every way and well trained. They even know a few tricks! They are believed to be a golden retriever mix and a German Sheppard mix.

If you want more information WATCH the video above and fill out an application with RESCUEDOhio on RESCUEDOhio.org.