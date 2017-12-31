One person dead after crash in Jefferson Township

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in Jefferson Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2:07am on Clark State Road west of Clark State Crossing.

22 year-old Dilli Baraili was driving westbound on Clark State Road.

Baraili drove off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree. Baraili was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There is no indication drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.