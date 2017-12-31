One year later, police still looking for suspects who gunned down man in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been more than a year since Shawn Chambliss was gunned down in east Columbus, and police are asking for help identifying the suspects they believe are responsible for the crime.

On the afternoon of Oct. 8, 2016, police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Saranac Drive on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Chambliss, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chambliss was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators believe that Chambliss knew the suspects who killed him. Police say he came out to meet them in a parking lot in front of his home and ran away from them at one point. One of the suspects chased Chambliss behind the building where Chambliss was gunned down. Police say robbery may have been a motive in the shooting.

Police say there are two unknown suspects and they were driving a dark-colored SUV. The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man wearing a black ball cap with a flat bill. He was wearing a black shirt at the time of the shooting. The second suspect is described as black male wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspects responsible for Chambliss’ death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.