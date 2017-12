UPPER ARLINGTON (WCMH) — The Upper Arlington Police Department is trying to identify a man who used an Upper Arlington resident’s identity to open accounts and charge more than $10,000.

It happened on November 25, according to police.

The unknown suspect opened accounts at Kay Jewelers and Kohl’s and charged $10,500.

The man also rented a UHaul that was recovered in Michigan.

Anyone who can ID the man is asked to contact the Upper Arlington Police Department at (614) 583-5156.