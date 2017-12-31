Reporter for Cleveland’s FOX 8 dies suddenly

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland’s FOX 8 says a veteran news reporter died suddenly Saturday after a brief illness.

Kathleen Cochrane DePiero had been with the station since 2005, and stepped away to be a full-time mother to her children several years later. She rejoined the station in 2016 to report during the Republican National Convention.

“Working with Kathleen was joyous, always, as her smile lit up the newsroom,” FOX 8 wrote on its website. “She was a hard-working, determined and thorough employee.”

DePiero leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter, a 7-year-old son, and her husband Dean.