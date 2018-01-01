Browns coach Jackson grateful to survive 0-16 season

By Published:
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson attends a meeting with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson feels fortunate to be back after a historic, losing season.

Jackson hung onto his job despite going 0-16 this year and 1-31 in two years with Cleveland. Jackson apologized Monday, a day after the Browns lost in Pittsburgh and joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.

Jackson says he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to “re-recruit” some of them. Jackson said he’s grateful that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam trust him to turn around a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002 and has gone 2-41 since its last road win.

Jackson plans to spend the next few days reflecting on possible changes to his staff and says it’s possible he’ll hire an offensive coordinator after handling both jobs.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s