Central Ohio’s first baby of 2018 born at Mount Carmel West

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Baby Reid was born at Mount Carmel West at 12:26am Monday. The hospital says he is Central Ohio’s first baby born in 2018.

It’s an honor parents Janna and Robbie Phipps were not expecting.

“I never thought that he would be the first baby. I thought I would be closer into the year, but he had other plans,” said Janna Phipps.

He did indeed have other plans, much to the surprise of his family.

“We were with my parents playing cards and having dinner, just family time,” Janna explained.

That’s when the contractions started and things began to move very quickly.

“About 9:00 I thought it was time to go home and lay down. And it was like every two to three minutes and I couldn’t take the pain anymore. So, my mom and dad come over with the kids and we rushed up here,” said Janna. “From the time I walked into the emergency doors until the time I delivered it was 21 minutes.”

The Phipps family has three other children, including another boy and two girls. Being the first baby of the year makes this guy something special.

“It’s kind of special you know something like, meaningful. Something that we will never forget,” Janna said.

Being the first of the year does come with some swag. Baby Reid received a new onesie, a playset, diapers and a keepsake rattle to remember the occasion.