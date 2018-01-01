Cold weather means perfect conditions for ice fishing

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — While many people prefer to spend New Year’s Day watching football on TV, dozens of anglers spent the day on Buckeye Lake.

With the temperature in the single digits, some might say these conditions are not suitable for man or beast.

“I don’t like dragging the sled out through the snow to get here, but it’s just my peace of mind,” said John Kernan.

Kernan says there’s no place he’d rather be.

Dozens of people are able to enjoy that ‘peace of mind’ as the popular spots to ice fish on Buckeye Lake are accessible. With the recent deep freeze in Central Ohio, the ice is about seven inches thick, perfect for ice fishing.

“When I see tracks going out I know people are out there, it’s fairly safe. If I don’t see anything I like to have a Spud bar, you hit the ice 3 times, if it goes through by the 3rd time, don’t walk any further. And I don’t take any chances,” said Kernan.

Kernan says once you are set up, an ice shanty can be quite comfortable. Several were visible on the lake Monday.

“You get out, you know, some points where you might not have a boat to get out on the lake. You get out to fish and cover some area you might not get to from the bank,” said Zanesville resident Don Mercer.

