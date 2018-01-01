Columbus police investigating first homicide of 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating the first deadly shooting of 2018 after a woman was killed in the southeast side of the city.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about midnight, Monday, officers were called to Yukon Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She would be pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police continue to investigate, but say they do have one person in custody.

This is the first homicide for the city in the new year.