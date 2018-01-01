No winners means jackpot keeps growing for Powerball, Mega Millions

A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Winning the lottery would be a great way to ring in 2018!

Seems like a lot of people were feeling lucky last week, after ticket sales pushed the estimated Powerball jackpot to more than $390 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

But, there was no big winner.

The jackpot is now up to $440 million!

There were several smaller prize winners, according to CNN.

In case you missed it, the numbers are : 28-36-41-51-58 and a Powerball of 24.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing also had no big winner.

That jackpot is now up to $343 million.

The next mega millions drawing is Tuesday.

