Ohio minimum wage increases 15 cents today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans making minimum wage will see a slight increase in their paycheck starting today.

Starting January 1, 2018, non-tipped employees will begin receiving $8.30 an hour, while tipped employees will see an increase to $4.15 per hour. Currently, tipped employees make $4.08 an hour.

This is according to a September release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Policy Matters Ohio estimates 146,000 Ohio workers making under $8.30 currently will see a small raise, and another 478,000 earning slightly more will “likely” get a pay bump.

The group estimates a full-time worker making $8.30 an hour will still be short of the poverty line for a family of three.

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $305,000 per year.