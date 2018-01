WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) – Police in Worthington are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Police say 82-year-old Florence Tooke was last seen in the area of 215 St. Jacques St around 7:21pm Monday. She was reported missing by her caretaker.

She is described as a white female standing 5 five feet and 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has green eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worthington Police at (614) 885-4463.