Arizona fires Rodriguez amid hostile workplace claim

By Published:
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats has some words with officials during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

(AP) — Arizona has fired football coach Rich Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general’s office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

The Tucson Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday after making a public-records request.

Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program.

Arizona was one of college football’s more surprising teams this season after opening 6-2. The Wildcats fell flat after that, losing four of their final five games, including a 38-35 setback against Purdue in the Holiday Bowl.

Rodriguez was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona, including 3-9 last season.

