As cold snap continues, districts consider delaying return to classes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday, several area school districts are scheduled to resume classes following winter break.

Superintendents, however, are preparing to decide on whether to open their school’s doors, in light of Central Ohio’s frigid temperatures.

According to Strom Team 4 Meteorologist Dave Mazza, overnight temperatures are expected to drop to nearly 0, with some area wind chills expected to reach -20 degrees.

That falls below the threshold some superintendents use, when deciding whether to open or close schools.

“Typically, we look at -15 degrees wind chill,” said Superintendent Melvin Brown, Reynoldsburg City Schools. “At that point, we’re going to probably make a call in that case.”

Brown said he expects to make a decision regarding classes, several hours before they are scheduled to begin.

“We’ll just monitor the temperatures starting at 4, 4:30,” he explained. “We’ll try to make some decisions between 5, 5:30 and everyone in the community will know at that point what our decision’s going to be.”

Several other districts have said they will follow a similar protocol.

Additionally, they are encouraging parents to make sure students are adequately dressed for the frigid air.