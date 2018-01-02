At least 75 vehicles involved in crash near Buffalo

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)  At least 75 vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 90 in New York.

The accident occurred on the eastbound portion of the highway in Lancaster.

PHOTO/Cristina Kuhn

 

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there are seven volunteer fire departments at the scene, as well as the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Erie County Department of Health SMART teams.

Twenty-two vehicles were involved directly, Poloncarz said.

Multiple extractions were needed. There were two very serious injuries, one critical, he added.

Most injuries reported are minor.

As of 4:15 p.m., all lanes are currently blocked on I-90 eastbound at Exit 50 (Niagara Falls, I-290). All eastbound traffic must get off at Exit 50.

I-90 West is closed at Exit 48A (Pembroke). All traffic must exit at 48A.

Drivers are recommended to avoid the Thruway and use local streets.

New York State Police say there were injuries, but specific details on them were not released.

