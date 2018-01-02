AT&T users report possible phone and U-verse outages

By Published:
FILE - This May 14, 2014 file photo shows an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass. On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, several reports citing unnamed sources said the giant phone company is in advanced talks to buy Time Warner, owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN. AT&T is said to be offering $80 billion or more, a massive deal that would shake up the media landscape. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WCMH) – Thousands of users across the country are reporting problems with AT&T phone and television service.

Maps from downdetector.com and outage.report show reports of scattered outages across the country.

An AT&T customer in Lancaster, Ohio told NBC4 her service has been unavailable since around midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Powell Ohio 43065 – no cable/internet service all day, went down at 7:30am on 1/2/18 and is still out – it’s been almost 12 hours!!” said one customer on downdetector.com.

NBC4 has reached out to AT&T for an update on the outage.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s