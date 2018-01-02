Baby fighting for his life after pregnant mom, male killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting in the Hilltop area left a pregnant woman and a male dead, and the woman’s baby fighting for his life.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:44pm, Monday, officers were called to the area of S. Hague Avenue and Whitehead Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say an approximately 35-week pregnant woman, and a male were killed in the shooting. Another person was critically injured.

Doctors were able to deliver the pregnant woman’s baby boy, but he is fighting for his life, according to police.

Police continue to investigate but say it appears the shooting occurred out of a robbery.

Officers are looking for a silver or gray SUV with bullet holes on the passenger side.

