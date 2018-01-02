‘Bama defeats Clemson 24-6 at Sugar Bowl

11:20 p.m.

Alabama has taken command of the Sugar Bowl, getting a pair of touchdowns from defensive players just 13 seconds apart to take a 24-6 lead over defending national champion Clemson.

The stunning turn of events actually began with 308-pound defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne picking off a wobbly pass after Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant was hit as he threw.

Payne rumbled 21 yards on the return, which included an impressive open-field move to make running back Travis Etienne miss, and drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty as Tremayne Anchrum yanked him down with a horse collar.

After Alabama drove to first-and-goal at the Clemson 1, Payne re-entered the game — presumably to add another big body for blocking purposes. But Jalen Hurts faked the handoff and Payne slipped open in the flat, hauling in the touchdown pass that gave the Tide a 17-6 lead.

On Clemson’s next offensive play, Bryant’s pass deflected off the hands of Deon Cain and was intercepted by linebacker Mack Wilson, who returned it 18 yards for a score.

Just like that, Alabama seems on course to face Southeastern Conference rival Georgia for the national title next Monday night in Atlanta.

___

10:50 p.m.

Clemson has trimmed Alabama’s lead to 10-6 early in the third quarter of the Sugar Bowl, thanks in part to a blunder by the Crimson Tide offense.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled when he tried to pull the ball back after he’d started to hand off to Damien Harris. Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph recovered on the Alabama 20.

However, Alabama’s defense forced Clemson backward five yards over the next three plays, and Clemson sent out kicker Alex Spence for a 42-yard field goal.

The winner advances to the title game in Atlanta on Jan. 8 against Georgia, which defeated Oklahoma in the other semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

___

10:30 p.m.

Alabama largely dominated the first half of the Sugar Bowl, but Clemson has managed to keep the College Football Playoff semifinal a one-score game.

The Crimson Tide took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but was held scoreless in the second after a field goal try hit one of the uprights.

Clemson, meanwhile, cut into Alabama’s deficit with Alex Spence’s 44-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Alabama had the ball for 18:34 during the half and outgained Clemson 182 yards to 73. The game’s lone touchdown came on Jalen Hurts’ 12-yard pass to Calvin Ridley.

___

9:55 p.m.

Clemson finally produced some offense at the Sugar Bowl.

After being held to minus-7 yards in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal Monday night in New Orleans, the Tigers picked up their initial first down on Kelly Bryant’s 20-yard scramble on third-and-12.

That seemed to spark Clemson, which drove to the Alabama 27 before the drive stalled out.

Alex Spence connected on a 44-yard field goal that cut the Crimson Tide’s lead to 10-3 with 10 minutes left in the first half.

___

9:45 p.m.

The first quarter of the Sugar Bowl has been all Alabama.

The Crimson Tide scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley after Hurts escaped trouble in the backfield and initially looked as if he might try to run it.

When the first quarter ended, Alabama led 10-0 over Clemson in their College Football Playoff semifinal and also had 102 to minus-7 advantage in total yards.

If the game doesn’t turn around, it’ll be an all-Southeastern Conference championship, with Georgia having vanquished Oklahoma in double overtime in their semifinal in the Rose Bowl.

___

9:29 p.m.

Alabama has scored the first points of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson.

The first three possessions ended with punts.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts had a scramble and short completion to Henry Ruggs to move Alabama deep into Clemson territory. But the Tigers defense held from there, forcing a 24-yard field goal Andy Pappanastos.

___

9:17 p.m.

Georgia is going to the national championship game.

Sony Michel’s 27-yard touchdown run in double overtime gave Georgia a 54-48 win over Oklahoma in a Rose Bowl thriller.

It was the first overtime game in the 104-year history of the Rose Bowl, the highest-scoring Rose Bowl ever and the first College Football Playoff game to go into overtime. Georgia will play Alabama or Clemson in the title game on Jan. 8.

Rodrigo Blankenship made a 38-yard field goal to give Georgia a 48-45 lead in overtime. Austin Seibert’s 33-yard field goal tied the game at 48 to force the second overtime. Lorenzo Carter blocked Seibert’s second field-goal attempt to set up Michel’s game winner.

Oklahoma’s Steven Parker returned a fumble by Michel 46 yards for a touchdown with 6:52 left in regulation to give Oklahoma a 45-38 lead, but Nick Chubb’s 2-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter tied the score to force overtime.

Georgia entered the game allowing just 13.2 points and 270.9 yards per game, good for fourth nationally in each category. The Sooners gained 360 yards and led 31-17 at halftime.

Georgia rallied and finally took the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Javon Wims early in the fourth quarter. The Sooners responded with an 88-yard scoring drive that ended when Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield connected with Dimitri Flowers for an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 38.

___

9:07 p.m.

Georgia and Oklahoma have traded field goals in the first overtime game in Rose Bowl history, making it 48-48 heading to double OT.

Rodrigo Blankenship made a 38-yarder after the Bulldogs’ opening drive didn’t do much, but the Georgia defense responded by stopping Oklahoma’s offense cold on third and 2. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley decided not to go for it, and Austin Seibert made his 33-yard kick.

The 104th edition of the Rose Bowl is the first College Football Playoff game to go to overtime.

The winner advances to the Jan. 8 title game against the winner of the Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Clemson. That game kicked off after a 15-minute delay to see if the Rose Bowl would wrap up in time. It did not.

___

9:05 p.m.

The Sugar Bowl has begun before the Rose Bowl has ended, even after a delay in an effort to prevent an overlap.

The College Football Playoff semifinal between Alabama and Clemson was delayed from its scheduled start of 8:45 p.m. Eastern to 9 p.m. when it became apparent that the Rose Bowl semifinal between Georgia and Oklahoma would run long.

When the Rose Bowl went to overtime, the pre-kickoff program — the national anthem, team introductions and the coin toss — were already rolling in New Orleans.

In fact, the coin toss for the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl overtime happened virtually simultaneously.