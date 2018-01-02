Bulletproof glass thwarts Columbus bank robbery

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a robbery attempt at a Columbus bank was thwarted by a bulletproof partition.

It happened around 1:50pm at the Chase Bank at 1245 East Long Street.

According to Columbus police, the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller, demanding money. The teller, behind a bulletproof partition, walked away from the counter.

The suspect then ran from the bank, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black female in her early to mid-20s. She was between 5’2″ and 5’5″, weighing between 120 and 150 pounds. Police said she was wearing a black hijab.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s