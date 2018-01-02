Bulletproof glass thwarts Columbus bank robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a robbery attempt at a Columbus bank was thwarted by a bulletproof partition.

It happened around 1:50pm at the Chase Bank at 1245 East Long Street.

According to Columbus police, the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller, demanding money. The teller, behind a bulletproof partition, walked away from the counter.

The suspect then ran from the bank, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black female in her early to mid-20s. She was between 5’2″ and 5’5″, weighing between 120 and 150 pounds. Police said she was wearing a black hijab.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.