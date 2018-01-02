Family remembers pregnant woman killed, prays for baby boy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A family is grieving for a pregnant shooting victim as thoughts and prayers turn to her baby boy.

It happened on South Hague Avenue late Monday night. Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox died from their injuries. Jones-Mattox was pregnant. Doctors delivered her baby, a boy named Markeith Kamar Jones Mattox Williams. He s in critical condition at last check.

Police don’t have any suspects, but they’re looking for a silver or gray SUV that was seen driving away from the scene. Police say it may have bullet holes in the passenger side. Jones-Mattox’s mother Yvonda Jones is devastated.

“My grandson and thank you lord he made it. It’s a shame to shoot my daughter in her stomach, several times like that. Several times,” said Jones.

Little Mattox-Williams is fighting for his life at Children’s after being born a month early. The horrible image of Jones-Mattox’s last moments alive, keep playing over and over in her mother’s mind.

“I know it. my life is just over. She was so good and so sweet. So talented. Loved her family, her sisters,” said Jones.

Her family tells us she loved fashion but Jones and her daughter, Lakeisha Jones, say that wasn’t what made the 23-year-old most happy.

“She was looking forward to being a mother. That’s all she talked about. She couldn’t wait till her son got here to be the best mom she could be,” said Lakeisha Jones.

Keith Williams will also never have the chance to hold his son..

“I feel so sorry for her boyfriend trying to protect and he died for her. I feel for his family too,” said Jones.

Jones said she wants justice.

“This guy who did this. Who in the hell is he? He’s evil. He needs to pay. I want him to pay. I want answers,” said Jones.