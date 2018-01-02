First of 6 Democrats in Ohio governor’s race picks running mate

By Published:
Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni and State Board of Education member Stephanie Dodd (Photo via @JoeSchiavoni)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni has chosen Ohio Board of Education member Stephanie Dodd as his running mate.

Dodd lives at Buckeye Lake east of Columbus and was elected to the state school board in 2012.

Among the six Democrats vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich, Schiavoni is the first to pick his would-be lieutenant governor.

Also running are former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray; former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton; former state lawmaker Connie Pillich; Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley; and retiring Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill.

Two Republicans have picked running mates. Attorney General Mike DeWine chose Secretary of State Jon Husted, and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci picked Cincinnati Councilwoman Amy Murray.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is campaigning for governor.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s