‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they are expecting their fifth child

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 05: 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines pose with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 pace car at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

WACO, TX (WCMH) — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fifth child.

As Tuesday night’s new episode aired, Chip Gaines started tweeting a series of hints regarding a big announcement. In the third tweet, Chip made the big reveal.

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip later wrote on Instagram.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

The couple is already parents to two boys and two girls.

Earlier this year, the “Fixer Upper” stars announced that the popular series will end after its upcoming fifth season.

The couple announced the decision in a September blog post.

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the couple as they redo houses near their Waco home. Its final season premieres in November.

 

