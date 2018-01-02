Gruden: I hope I'm candidate for Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Jon Gruden says he hopes he’s a candidate to return for a second stint as coach of the Oakland Raiders and believes a final decision will be made next week.

Gruden made his most specific comments in an interview Tuesday with the Bay Area News Group about the opening in Oakland created when the Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following a disappointing six-win season.

Gruden said that he understands interviews will be conducted this week. When asked if he was a candidate he responded: “Well, I think I am being considered, yes. I hope I’m a candidate.”

The Raiders are not commenting on the search beyond a statement issued Sunday night from owner Mark Davis thanking Del Rio for his tenure.

