Hoda Kotb announced as new co-anchor of Today Show

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 19, 2015, file photo, Hoda Kotb accepts the award for outstanding host, news/non-fiction for the "Today" show at the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH/AP) — Koda Kotb was officially announced as the new co-anchor of the Today Show.

Kotb joined Savannah Guthrie Tuesday to make her official debut.

Kotb, 53, will join Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk during the first two hours of the morning news program. She also will continue to co-host TODAY’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

“It’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today,” Guthrie announced after the program’s opening announcement featuring Kotb’s name for the first time. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

Kotb takes over for former host Matt Lauer, who was fired for sexual misconduct in November.

Kotb, who joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for “Dateline,” has been a frequent substitute in the TODAY anchor chair over the years.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s