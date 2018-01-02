Keeping those New Year’s resolutions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –It’s the new year, and time to head out to find what promises people are making to themselves. And we found some really good and unique resolutions.

A mother of four says, “I’m starting a gratitude journal. Each day at the end of the day I’m just going to write five things that I’m grateful for. And I’m going to keep the journal all year long and on bad days I’ll look back and somedays I’ll just be glad we have a roof over our head.”

Many resolutions call for people to strive to be a better person.

“Just to be the best person that I can be. Be kind to others I think that’s what my goal is for this year,” said one person

“My new year’s resolution is to tell people that I love them cause I’m really bad at doing that,” said another.

“I want to go out on more dates with my husband so we need grandma to come over more,” said a wife and mother of two.

For another woman who enjoys reading her goal is,”To come to the library more often.”

One gentleman adds, “My New Year’s resolution is to make sure that my daughter grows up to be happy and healthy that’s it.”

But what are some ways to keep these resolutions? We spoke with psychologist Ruth Goldberg at OhioHealth who says to have realistic expectations.

“Something that they can actually accomplish by putting it into a new routine in their lives. Another important fact would be what you say to yourself when you go off tract and recognizing that lapses happen and that there normal and what you say to yourself about a lapse makes all the difference in the world,” said Goldberg

She says self-talk is important and stay positive.

“If you look at it as something that is a failure and in a negative way that is something about you and that you can’t do it intrack of I can do it that makes a difference as well. Have support and look to those people who really get that you really want to make this change and that you can look to for encouragement,” said Goldberg.