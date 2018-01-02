Man accused of killing wife in Columbus’ first homicide of 2018 faces judge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The man accused of shooting his wife in what became the first homicide in Columbus in 2018 appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Sean M. Newman, 32, of Groveport, was arraigned on one count of murder in the death of Ashley Newman, his wife. A judge set bond at $1.5 million cash or surety and ordered Newman not to have any firearms or weapons. He also ordered Newman to stay away from all witnesses as well as family members of his wife.

According to court documents and the Columbus Division of Police, officers from CPD were called out to the 4000 block of Yukon Avenue in Groveport at 11:22 p.m. on December 31, 2017. The victim, Ashley Newman, was found with a gunshot wound to her head and was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m. on January 1.

Sean Newman’s mother called 911, according to police, and told them her son called to say he was playing with his gun inside his house when he accidentally shot his wife and that he said he was going to kill himself.

Newman was taken into custody by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, after intentionally crashing his vehicle on I-270 near Alum Creek Drive. Court documents state that Newman made a statement, recorded on video in the cruiser, that he killed his family.

Newman has no prior criminal record. He is set to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on January 11.

Ashley Newman’s family was present for the arraignment and provided a photo of her to NBC4.