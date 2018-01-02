Marvin Lewis agrees to two-year contract extension with Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that Head Coach Marvin Lewis has been signed to a two-year contract extension.

The agreement came after a second straight losing season and two days of discussions with owner Mike Brown. Lewis has the second-longest active coaching tenure in the NFL, behind Bill Belichick’s 18 seasons with New England.

Unlike Belichick, who has won five Super Bowls and made two other appearances in the title game, Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs, the worst such coaching record in NFL history. The Bengals have yet to win a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of futility in league history.

