McDonald's tests fresh beef in another burger

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2011 file photo shows the golden arches of McDonalds, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s says it is using fresh beef in another burger, the latest test by the chain to swap out frozen beef as it seeks to improve the image of its food.

The company says the new burger, called Archburger, is being tested in seven McDonald’s restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma. McDonald’s held similar tests for fresh beef Quarter Pounders for about a year before announcing in March that it would roll it out to most of its 14,000 restaurants by the middle of this year. McDonald’s says the latest test is limited, and is seeking feedback from customers.

At a sixth of a pound, McDonald’s says the fresh beef patties used in the Archburger are slightly smaller than those used in the Quarter Pounder.

