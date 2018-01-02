Myrtle Beach could see biggest snowfall in 8 years this week

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WCMH) — Myrtle Beach may look a lot like Columbus, Ohio this week as a storm is expected to drop up to 3″ of snow along the east coast.

Local meteorologists along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coast lines are expecting anywhere between 1″ – 3″ of snow on Wednesday. The storm system will start as a mix of rain and sleet before transitioning to snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Temperatures will also remain very cold for the area with lows in the teens and highs only in the low-30s on Wednesday.

The Charleston area is also expecting to see snow and freezing rain, and meteorologists in Savanna, Georgia are even calling for up to 2″ of snow along the coastline.

Snow is an infrequent occurrence along the South Carolina coast. Myrtle Beach, for instance, averages less than half an inch a year. The last time it got at least 3″ of snow was 8 years ago in 2010.

