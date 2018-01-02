Peggy Cummins, star of noir classic “Gun Crazy,” dead at 92

Published:
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: Peggy Cummins attends the Dockers Flannels For Heroes Charity Cricket Match and Garden Party at the Bruton Gardens, Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 19, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alex B. Huckle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Peggy Cummins, who gave an indelible performance as the lethal, beret-wearing robber in the noir classic “Gun Crazy,” has died.

Cummins, who retired from acting in the early 1960s, died Friday in London at age 92. Her friend Dee Kirkwood said that she died of a stroke.

The erotic energy and documentary style of “Gun Crazy” made it a cult favorite, with admirers including the French New Wave directors Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard. “Gun Crazy” has often been cited as an inspiration for “Bonnie and Clyde” and was selected in 1998 by the Library of Congress for preservation for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

