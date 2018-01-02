Texas car thief dumps 7-month-old baby on side of road

HUMBLE, TX (AP) — Houston-area authorities say a car thief left a 7-month-old child on the side of the road in frigid temperatures after stealing the car at a convenience store while the child’s mother was inside.

Harris County constable officials in Humble say the mother had left the car unlocked and running Monday evening while she was in the store.

The suspect got in and drove away with the child.

The baby was later found near an intersection. It’s not clear how long the child was outside in nighttime temperatures that fell to about 30 degrees (-1 Celsius).

Authorities say the baby was returned to the mother in good condition.

Constables are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect and stolen car.