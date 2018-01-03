Burst water pipe creates icy situation at closed Fort Rapids water park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A burst water pipe has created an icy situation to the now closed Fort Rapids water park.

Firefighters and utility crews were called to Fort Rapids water park just before 8am, Wednesday, on the report of a broken water pipe.

Photos from the scene show the outside of the defunct resort covered in ice.

Firefighters say millions of gallons of water have leaked from the burst pipe.

The water park was closed in February of 2016 after several issues were reported at the resort, including reports of bed bugs, cockroaches, air quality, improper food handling, repairs without permits and numerous fire code violations. There were also reports of guests being sickened from the fumes in the water park.

The water park had also received an “F” rating by the BBB.