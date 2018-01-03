Burst water pipe creates icy situation at closed Fort Rapids water park

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A burst water pipe has created an icy situation to the now closed Fort Rapids water park.

Firefighters and utility crews were called to Fort Rapids water park just before 8am, Wednesday, on the report of a broken water pipe.

Photos from the scene show the outside of the defunct resort covered in ice.

Firefighters say millions of gallons of water have leaked from the burst pipe.

The water park was closed in February of 2016 after several issues were reported at the resort, including reports of bed bugs, cockroaches, air quality, improper food handling, repairs without permits and numerous fire code violations. There were also reports of guests being sickened from the fumes in the water park.

The water park had also received an “F” rating by the BBB.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s