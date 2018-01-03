CPD looking for burglars who broke into Columbus MetroPCS store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a MetroPCS store was burglarized twice in three days.

The first burglary happened around 4am on December 23, 2017. Police say five people entered the MetroPCS on Livingston Avenue by using a rock to break the glass.

Once inside, police say they stole cash, cell phones and cell phone cases.

On December 25, around 4:40am, four people threw a rock through the window of the same store. This time, the suspects took cash, a cell phone and headsets.

Anyone with info on the identity of one or any of these suspects is asked to contact Det. Francis in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2248 or jpfrancis@columbuspolice.org.