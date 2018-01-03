Eddie George to perform in Broadway play CHICAGO at Palace Theatre

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eddie George will be coming to the Palace Theatre in February as part of the Broadway play CHICAGO.

George, a former Ohio State University football star and Heisman winner, will be performing the roll of fast-talking lawyer Billy Flynn in the Tony Award-winning musical.

George makes his touring debut in CHICAGO following a successful limited engagement in the same role at the Ambassador Theatre on Broadway in 2016.

CHICAGO will play the Palace Theatre for one week only, February 6-11. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St., all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at ticketmaster.com. To purchase by phone, you can call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

